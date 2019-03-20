HOQU Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. HOQU has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $250,664.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00374853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.01637856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00230407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004777 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

