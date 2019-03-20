Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after acquiring an additional 456,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after acquiring an additional 456,410 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,075.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985,685 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,638,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,249,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,918,000 after acquiring an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

