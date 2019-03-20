Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Buys 284,500 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Stock

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 284,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $6,847,915.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE TGE opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.94. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.60 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.
About Tallgrass Energy
Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.
