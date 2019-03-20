Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 2,196 Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,503,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 232,543 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,865,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,686,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,538,000 after purchasing an additional 162,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

