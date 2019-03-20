Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 21,114 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,114 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 59,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 62,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 108,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,712,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 21,114 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/hilltop-holdings-inc-sells-21114-shares-of-spdr-sp-regional-banking-etf-kre.html.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.