Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,308,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,281,991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.07. 1,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,554. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

