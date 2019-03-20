Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,842,645 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $26,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $76,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 45.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

