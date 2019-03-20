Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MannKind Co. (MNKD)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,499,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 55,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 300.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Swann began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

MNKD opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $421.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.68.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

