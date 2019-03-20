Hess Midstream Partners’ (HESM) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

HESM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hess Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $31,252.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

