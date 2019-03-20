Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 26,600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

ADP stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $155.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

