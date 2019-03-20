Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 642,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,040,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,806 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 824,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $50.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “buy gis” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

