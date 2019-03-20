Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $18.86 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Bausch Health Companies worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $710,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a positive return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

