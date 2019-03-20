HENDERSON LD DE/S (HLDCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

HLDCY opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

