HempCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $93,426.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00042799 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006141 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013443 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00155077 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002601 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

