Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,124,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,927,000 after buying an additional 894,696 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 929,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 748,590 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,443 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

HCSG opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

