Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

HCSG stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. 29,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,967. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

