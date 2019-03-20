Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Trading Down 6.4%

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s share price was down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 2,374,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 950,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Health Insurance Innovations to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 65,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $2,656,388.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,934.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 311,829 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 545,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

