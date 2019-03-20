Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

HIIQ opened at $32.54 on Monday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $579.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 65,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $2,656,388.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,577,934.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,789. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,197,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 311,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 690.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 210,295 shares during the last quarter.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.