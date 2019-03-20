Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.
HIIQ opened at $32.54 on Monday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $579.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 65,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $2,656,388.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,577,934.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,789. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIIQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,197,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 311,829 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 690.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 210,295 shares during the last quarter.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.