HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (HVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Wednesday. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a one year low of GBX 400.50 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

