Head-To-Head Survey: Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) versus Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and Gulf Island Fabrication, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services 0 4 7 0 2.64 Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.50%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Gulf Island Fabrication does not pay a dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services 5.86% 17.91% 11.84% Gulf Island Fabrication -9.54% -9.63% -7.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Oilfield Services and Gulf Island Fabrication’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services $2.16 billion 0.84 $135.05 million $1.81 8.89 Gulf Island Fabrication $221.25 million 0.63 -$20.38 million N/A N/A

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; undertakes conversion projects; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repair services, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning services. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; and onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. Further, it fabricates packaged skid units; offers on-site construction and maintenance services; and undertakes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, and start-up projects. The company serves oil and gas companies and their contractors; petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, alternative energy, and diving companies; support vessel operators; and offshore construction contractors, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

