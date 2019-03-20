Head-To-Head Comparison: Reis (REIS) versus Solbright Group (SBRT)

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) and Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Reis pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share. Solbright Group does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Reis and Solbright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reis N/A N/A N/A Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reis and Solbright Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reis currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Reis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Solbright Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Reis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reis and Solbright Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solbright Group $12.06 million 0.00 -$15.80 million N/A N/A

Reis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solbright Group.

Summary

Reis beats Solbright Group on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reis

Reis, Inc., through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods. Its data is used by real estate investors, lenders, and other professionals to make informed buying, selling, and financing decisions; and debt and equity investors to assess, quantify, and manage the risks of default and loss associated with individual mortgages, properties, portfolios, and real estate backed securities. The company's product portfolio features Reis SE, a flagship delivery platform aimed at larger and mid-sized enterprises; Reis Portfolio CRE and other portfolio support products and services aimed at risk managers and credit administrators at banks and non-bank lending institutions; and ReisReports aimed at prosumers and smaller enterprises. Its products offer online access to a proprietary database of commercial real estate information and analytical tools designed to facilitate debt and equity transactions, and ongoing asset and portfolio evaluations; and access to market trends and forecasts at metropolitan and neighborhood levels, as well as building-specific information, such as rents, vacancy rates, lease terms, property sales, new construction listings, property valuation estimates, and property level tax information. The company serves various lending institutions, equity investors, brokers, and appraisers. The company was formerly known as Wellsford Real Properties, Inc. and changed its name to Reis, Inc. in May 2007. Reis, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About Solbright Group

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

