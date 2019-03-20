Head-To-Head Comparison: Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP.PE)

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Midstream Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 110.00%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Midstream Partners is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream Partners and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Midstream Partners -15.49% 7.17% 3.80% Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream Partners and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Midstream Partners $83.05 million 0.64 $14.63 million $0.70 3.57 Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.0%. Tsakos Energy Navigation does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2017, it owned six very large crude carrier vessels. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

