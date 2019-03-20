Head to Head Comparison: FGL (FG) and Its Competitors

FGL (NYSE: FG) is one of 38 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FGL to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FGL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 3.74% 5.91% 0.26% FGL Competitors 6.95% 5.63% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FGL and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL Competitors 457 1416 1702 98 2.39

FGL currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.65%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

FGL has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FGL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 18.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FGL and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $711.00 million $13.00 million N/A FGL Competitors $20.04 billion $1.30 billion 21.50

FGL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FGL.

Summary

FGL peers beat FGL on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About FGL

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

