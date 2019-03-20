Head-To-Head Comparison: Bimini Capital Managment (BMNM) vs. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Managment and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Managment $7.43 million 3.43 -$16.48 million N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap $137.81 million 11.28 $41.58 million $1.19 20.60

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bimini Capital Managment and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap is more favorable than Bimini Capital Managment.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bimini Capital Managment does not pay a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays out 110.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Managment and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Managment -179.57% -4.66% -0.91% Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 30.17% 9.65% 2.96%

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap beats Bimini Capital Managment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily invests in residential mortgage-related securities. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. The company also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

