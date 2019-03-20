Head to Head Analysis: Dominion Energy (D) vs. Enel Chile (ENIC)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dominion Energy pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Enel Chile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Dominion Energy and Enel Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $13.37 billion 4.49 $2.45 billion $4.05 18.55 Enel Chile $3.93 billion 1.29 $578.74 million N/A N/A

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 18.31% 12.85% 3.39% Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dominion Energy and Enel Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 1 7 5 0 2.31 Enel Chile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus target price of $84.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Volatility and Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Enel Chile on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

