HD Supply (HDS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-3.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.52-3.81 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised HD Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.96 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Buckingham Research started coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

