HD Supply (HDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD Supply stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,095,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $41,559,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

