HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1,706.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $697.27 or 0.17251360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00062772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001306 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.