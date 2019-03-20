Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01. 2,285,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 876,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The stock has a market cap of $180.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/harvest-one-cannabis-hvt-stock-price-down-7-3.html.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, formerly Harvest One Capital Inc, is a Canada-based company which controls operations across the cannabis value chain through three business units. The Company serves as the umbrella company over horticultural arm United Greeneries and medical arm Satipharm AG. Each business is strategically located with supportive regulatory frameworks in place.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.