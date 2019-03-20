Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $104,324.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 19,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $189,306.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,281 shares of company stock valued at $611,028 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 201.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

