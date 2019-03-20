Harris Associates L P Sells 1,500 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Harris Associates L P lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153,230 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $220,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,980 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Foot Locker declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to repurchase up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $106,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,082 shares of company stock worth $5,013,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/harris-associates-l-p-sells-1500-shares-of-foot-locker-inc-fl.html.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.