Harris Associates L P Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $558,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,448,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,405. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,128.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,759.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

