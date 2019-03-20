Harris Associates L P Boosts Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,059,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846,035 shares during the quarter. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles accounts for about 1.8% of Harris Associates L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harris Associates L P owned 3.24% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $911,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCAU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $2,592,000. Chou Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 26.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $30.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

