Hardwoods Distribution (HDI) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$12.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $259.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$19.48.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.79999991940299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, medium density fiberboard, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company also distributes decorative surface, such as hardwood plywood, reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminate, vinyl and foil overlays, and high pressure laminate bonded panels; and composite panels, including hardboard, particleboards, and fiberboards.

