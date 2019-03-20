Hanson McClain Inc. Purchases 981 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,489,000 after buying an additional 999,193 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,727,000 after buying an additional 264,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,906,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,728,000 after buying an additional 862,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hanson McClain Inc. Purchases 981 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/hanson-mcclain-inc-purchases-981-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.