Hammerson (HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 345

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 367 ($4.80) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hammerson to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Hammerson to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Hammerson to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 278 ($3.63) in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 618 ($8.08) to GBX 543 ($7.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 423.92 ($5.54).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 380.50 ($4.97) on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 313.60 ($4.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.20 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -11.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is presently -0.76%.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 13,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97), for a total value of £51,098.60 ($66,769.37).

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.