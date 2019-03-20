Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,350,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,055,000 after buying an additional 823,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 47,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,952,000 after buying an additional 1,916,848 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

