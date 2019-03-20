Guess? (GES) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.29–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.321-539.534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.52 million.Guess? also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.09-1.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. 1,975,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,181. Guess? has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

