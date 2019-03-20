GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $300,000 in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider D Scott Coward sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $99,207.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 304,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $24,738,344.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,190,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,744,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,896 shares of company stock worth $36,518,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $109.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Craig Hallum set a $95.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Shares of EXAS opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.85. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $97.27.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

