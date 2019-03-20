GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $312,000 Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,029,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 813,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,641,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 314,701 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $344.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. This is a boost from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -369.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Consolidated Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

