GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $304,000 Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 57,782 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,064,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

