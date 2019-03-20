GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.16 million. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $1,741,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,093.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,984. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

