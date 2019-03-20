Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

ASR opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $127.95 and a 52-week high of $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.