Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,174,259,000 after buying an additional 1,119,587 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,572,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,816,093,000 after buying an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,263,213,000 after buying an additional 157,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,956,000 after buying an additional 1,002,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,908,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,081,668,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Mcallister sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.27, for a total value of $5,032,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $373.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.91.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/grimes-company-inc-lowers-holdings-in-boeing-co-ba.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.