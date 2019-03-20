GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Stake Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1,557.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,098 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.07% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GRIFOLS S A/S from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

