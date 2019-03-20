Greenleaf Trust Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

