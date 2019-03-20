Green Square Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV)

Green Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124,329 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Apollo Investment worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apollo Investment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,481,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 190,301 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,591,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,445,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AINV. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of AINV opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Apollo Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/green-square-capital-llc-decreases-holdings-in-apollo-investment-corp-ainv.html.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.