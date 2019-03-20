Green Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,015 BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL)

Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Green Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 349,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFL opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

About BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

