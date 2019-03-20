Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,624,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 404,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

