Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE GPMT opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $38,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Taylor sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $209,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $344,432. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

